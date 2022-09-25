Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Purchased by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 80.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 950.0% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FREL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.89. 295,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,757. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.30. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.