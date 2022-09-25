Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Lowered to $114.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $141.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FIS. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.64.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.3 %

FIS stock opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $78.77 and a one year high of $126.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.50 and a 200-day moving average of $96.80.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.