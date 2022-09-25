Field & Main Bank Boosts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $2.30 on Friday, hitting $88.68. 2,400,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,492. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.17 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.62.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

