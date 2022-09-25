Field & Main Bank Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 91,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 125,203 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.5 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,585,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,163. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.93 and its 200 day moving average is $230.20. The company has a market cap of $127.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.93 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.22.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.