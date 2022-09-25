Field & Main Bank Has $2.11 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Field & Main Bank increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,547 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.4% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 156,582 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $38,657,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.8 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.95. 2,672,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,301. The company has a market cap of $180.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.85.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.39.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

