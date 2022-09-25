Field & Main Bank Increases Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 735.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,551,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,857. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day moving average is $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

