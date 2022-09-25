Field & Main Bank Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Field & Main Bank raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,185,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,211,726. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $41.55 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

