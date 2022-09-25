Field & Main Bank Purchases 1,563 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.03. 6,725,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,929,367. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.