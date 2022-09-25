Field & Main Bank Raises Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 121,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.4% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.0% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 7,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,189,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $70.71. 8,190,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,700,648. The stock has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

