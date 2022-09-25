Field & Main Bank Sells 555 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,950,183,000 after purchasing an additional 324,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,168,628,000 after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,969,000 after purchasing an additional 209,777 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,174,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,598. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $174.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SWKS. B. Riley upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

