Field & Main Bank Takes $233,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,590,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,392. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $59.42 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average is $85.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

