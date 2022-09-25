FintruX Network Price Hits $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (FTX)

FintruX Network (FTX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. One FintruX Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $394,639.61 and approximately $98.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005283 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,925.78 or 0.99993136 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006729 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00059275 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005771 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00066342 BTC.

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com.

FintruX Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

