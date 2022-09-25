First National Corp MA ADV Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.4% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,982,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,567,727. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.22. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $82.52 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

