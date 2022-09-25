First National Corp MA ADV Buys Shares of 7,459 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,156,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,083,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,144,000 after acquiring an additional 846,567 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,954,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,236,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,652,000 after buying an additional 53,349 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,753,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,721. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $36.18.

