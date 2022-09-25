First National Corp MA ADV Has $1.30 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,958 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.68. 6,214,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,971,780. The stock has a market cap of $176.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.51. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $98.81 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Erste Group Bank cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

