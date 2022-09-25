First National Corp MA ADV Has $12.53 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,800 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 3.3% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $12,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,500 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,314 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,525,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,623,000 after acquiring an additional 88,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,395 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,137,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,515. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.15. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

