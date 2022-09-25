First National Corp MA ADV Has $5.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.74 on Friday, reaching $339.63. 10,491,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,259,925. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $370.80 and a 200 day moving average of $376.32.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.