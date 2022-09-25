First National Corp MA ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.15. 4,169,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,869. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $60.29.

