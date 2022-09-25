First National Corp MA ADV Purchases 11,786 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV owned 0.14% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $234,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,893. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.56. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $36.01.

