First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Purchased by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares during the period. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

FPXI stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average is $43.80. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $36.13 and a one year high of $67.37.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

