First United Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 26,492 O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OI stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $12.40. 874,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,700. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $17.94.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered shares of O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

