First United Bank & Trust Buys 551 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.3% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in McDonald’s by 3.7% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,547 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 38.5% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 13.1% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.3% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.8 %

In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $245.95. 2,672,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.04 and its 200-day moving average is $249.85. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.