First United Bank & Trust Has $484,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First United Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

INTC traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.52. 43,491,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,634,380. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.20.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

