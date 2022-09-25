First United Bank & Trust Has $638,000 Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.03. The stock had a trading volume of 971,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.96 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.51.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

