First United Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First United Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,978 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 619 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $110,101.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,918,381.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,246 shares of company stock valued at $12,337,917 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.01. 9,175,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,173,895. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.79 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

