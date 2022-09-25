First United Bank & Trust Purchases 445 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 25,991 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Valero Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 54,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock traded down $7.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,809,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,569. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.74 and its 200-day moving average is $111.81.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

