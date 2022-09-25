First United Bank & Trust Sells 2,035 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,192,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.62. 2,236,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,932. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $85.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

