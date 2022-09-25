First United Bank & Trust Sells 250 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First United Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.8% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 42,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.27. 2,028,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,573. The company has a market cap of $192.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.00. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.75.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

