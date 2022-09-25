FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) is Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Baskin Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. FirstService comprises approximately 3.4% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.58% of FirstService worth $30,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSV. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in FirstService by 1,988.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,379,000 after acquiring an additional 127,837 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in FirstService by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in FirstService by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,710,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.25.

FirstService Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.64. 69,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.75. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $112.44 and a twelve month high of $202.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. FirstService had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $930.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.62%.

About FirstService

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Stories

