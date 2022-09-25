Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Flushing Financial Price Performance

FFIC stock opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $611.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.71. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.87.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $110,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,175.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flushing Financial

(Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

