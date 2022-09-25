FMC (NYSE:FMC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Redburn Partners downgraded FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded FMC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.90.

NYSE:FMC opened at $104.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. FMC has a 52 week low of $87.42 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.11.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FMC will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of FMC by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,803,000 after buying an additional 27,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of FMC by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 146,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,234,000 after buying an additional 39,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

