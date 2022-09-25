Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 393.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.96.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,248,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,557,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.34. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

