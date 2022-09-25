Fractal Trading Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Fractal has a market cap of $353,816.66 and approximately $65,973.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010987 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071158 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10878282 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00134332 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $341.92 or 0.01820896 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005307 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal was first traded on September 29th, 2021. Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fractal

According to CryptoCompare, “Fractal is an open-source zero-margin protocol designed to define a basic standard to exchange user information in a fair and open way ensuring a high-quality version of the free internet.”

