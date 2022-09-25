Fulcrum Equity Management Has $208,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Fulcrum Equity Management lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 63,722,308 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,339,000 after acquiring an additional 818,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,889 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,182,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,118. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.95 and a 200-day moving average of $91.32. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $80.64 and a one year high of $108.91.

