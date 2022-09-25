Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $213,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $4,454,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 99,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after buying an additional 54,196 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,459,000 after purchasing an additional 966,619 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $4.42 on Friday, hitting $81.65. 3,590,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,392. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $59.42 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

