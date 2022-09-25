Fusion (FSN) Reaches Market Cap of $16.55 Million

Fusion (FSN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001202 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fusion has traded up 16% against the dollar. Fusion has a market cap of $16.55 million and $949,294.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Fusion

Fusion’s launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 72,724,797 coins and its circulating supply is 76,468,018 coins. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org.

Buying and Selling Fusion

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network.The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders.Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

