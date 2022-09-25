FY2023 EPS Estimates for Steel Dynamics, Inc. Lowered by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Steel Dynamics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.25. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $21.33 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STLD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.71.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $70.19 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $100.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average of $78.55.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 245,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after buying an additional 109,896 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,530,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,427,000 after acquiring an additional 14,929 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 15.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 309,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,375,000 after acquiring an additional 40,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 583.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.05%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

