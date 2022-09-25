FYDcoin (FYD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $28,315.00

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $760,328.82 and $28,315.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005134 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011032 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071080 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10866367 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About FYDcoin
FYD is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 626,880,192 coins and its circulating supply is 584,219,718 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com.
Buying and Selling FYDcoin
