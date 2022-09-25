G999 24-Hour Volume Hits $153,289.00 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 53.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, G999 has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $33.37 million and approximately $153,289.00 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00092643 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00074728 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00031450 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00019476 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00008032 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000285 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,647,052,730 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @G999Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

