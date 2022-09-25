GazeTV (GAZE) Trading 17.7% Lower This Week

GazeTV (GAZE) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. GazeTV has a total market cap of $4.41 million and $72,137.00 worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GazeTV coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GazeTV has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00011045 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10725519 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

GazeTV launched on November 26th, 2020. GazeTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. GazeTV’s official website is gazetv.com/#private_access. GazeTV’s official Twitter account is @GazeTVF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GazeTV is a social entertainment platform with built-in tokenomic incentives and reward functions. Harnessing the advantage of blockchain technology, it built the GAZE tokenized ecosystem to empower creators and audience to interact, support and grow with each other.”

