Genuit Group’s (GEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 470 ($5.68) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 713 ($8.62) to GBX 661 ($7.99) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Genuit Group stock opened at GBX 322 ($3.89) on Wednesday. Genuit Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 320.50 ($3.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 735 ($8.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £802.33 million and a PE ratio of 1,694.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 378.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 421.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.21%.

In other Genuit Group news, insider Joe Vorih acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £25,125 ($30,358.87). In other news, insider Paul James purchased 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.11) per share, with a total value of £19,798.20 ($23,922.43). Also, insider Joe Vorih purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £25,125 ($30,358.87).

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

