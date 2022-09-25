Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GOSS. Raymond James upped their price target on Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter acquired 6,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.14. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 87,168 shares in the company, valued at $628,481.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 13,869 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $99,995.49. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,337.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Carter bought 6,934 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 87,168 shares in the company, valued at $628,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 159,499 shares of company stock worth $1,149,988 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.