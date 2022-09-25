Gourmet Galaxy Reaches Market Capitalization of $420,516.00 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $420,516.00 and approximately $129,510.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011014 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000059 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071412 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10866367 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy’s launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official website is gourmetgalaxy.io. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform.”

