Graviocoin Price Tops $0.0152 (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $1,127.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00022553 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00283493 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002515 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00030107 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $678.82 or 0.03563228 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2020. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

