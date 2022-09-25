Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Insider Ronald E. Toupin, Jr. Buys 1,000 Shares

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) insider Ronald E. Toupin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $15,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,415 shares in the company, valued at $70,551.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GBAB opened at $15.53 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading
