Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Insider Ronald E. Toupin, Jr. Buys 1,000 Shares

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) insider Ronald E. Toupin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $15,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,415 shares in the company, valued at $70,551.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GBAB opened at $15.53 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6,100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,722,000 after buying an additional 3,218,266 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 395,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after buying an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 21,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

