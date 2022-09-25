Gulden Price Reaches $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. Gulden has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $98.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021729 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00280178 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001091 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00017252 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00033410 BTC.

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 540,269,469 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gulden is www.gulden.com. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

