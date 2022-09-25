HaloDAO Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $35,351.81 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last week, HaloDAO has traded down 47.6% against the dollar. HaloDAO has a market cap of $35,351.81 and approximately $118.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HaloDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HaloDAO Coin Profile

RNBW is a coin. HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,874,776 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HaloDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HaloDAO Protocol is a decentralised application platform designed to provide stablecoins optimised swaps between each other and against other crypto assets via an automated market maker. It also has the function of enabling stablecoin lending markets. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HaloDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HaloDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

