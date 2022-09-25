Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,349,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $481,525,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after buying an additional 2,789,882 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.66. 5,960,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,323,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.47. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $81.62 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $109.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

