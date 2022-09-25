Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.33. 4,252,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,396. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.90 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.11.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.