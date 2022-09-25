Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,971,000 after buying an additional 2,932,343 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $56,539,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 80.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,288,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,570,000 after buying an additional 575,737 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,370,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,120,000 after acquiring an additional 491,126 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 179.5% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 585,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,941,000 after acquiring an additional 375,955 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.53. 5,522,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,028. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average is $57.36. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $63.67.

